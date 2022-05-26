Rain chances linger for Friday

While scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to linger through the evening and overnight hours, our threat for potentially Severe storms has officially come to an end. After seeing temperatures peak near 76° earlier on, we'll fall to 68° by 7 o'clock before dwindling to 62° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall into the mid to upper 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, setting the stage for yet another dreary day ahead.
After falling to 58° in Evansville early Friday morning, the combination of overcast skies and sporadic rainfall will keep temperatures well below average throughout the Tri-State tomorrow. We are looking at an afternoon high temperature near 72° in Evansville as sprinkles and showers continue to affect the region into the afternoon and early evening. The latest model data looks as though the last of that rainfall will move out of the Tri-State after dinnertime on Friday. Fortunately, the drier weather late Friday night will give way to an absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend ahead.
One can expect a sunny, but cooler-than-average day throughout the Tri-State on Saturday; the latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature near 78° on Saturday afternoon in Evansville. Sunday and Monday on the other hand, look as though they will be even warmer; we will hit a high temperature of 85° on Sunday afternoon under crystal clear skies in River City before jumping up to 89° for Memorial Day, making for a perfect (unofficial) start to summer!