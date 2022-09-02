Rain chances puts a damper on Labor Day weekend

Temperatures were warmer across the Tri-State today as the mercury rose into the upper 80s and low 90s area-wide. We topped out at 88° in Evansville earlier on and the added humidity made it feel more like 90° at times. Despite the added cloud cover this evening, conditions are expected of remain dry throughout the night ahead. If you're headed to any of those Friday night football games, you are in luck - expect a kick off temperature in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning as temperatures gradually dwindle to the upper 60s and low 70s; we'll only fall as low as 71° in Evansville early tomorrow morning. In addition to the mild conditions Saturday morning, scattered rainfall will roll back into the Tri-State as well.
A week front of boundary sinking southward through the Midwest will interact with our added heat and humidity here at home, generating scattered shower and thunderstorm activity on and off throughout your Saturday ahead. As a result of the added cloud cover and moisture, temperatures are only expected to reach 87° in the River City. You will want to keep that umbrella handy tomorrow evening as well as the rain chances are expected to continue, not only into our Saturday night and Sunday, but our Labor Day as well.
The holiday weekend looks as though it may be a bit of a washout - The latest model data indicates that some areas could see upwards of 1" to 2.5" of rainfall between now and Monday evening. Unfortunately, it looks as though the rain chances may linger into the next work week as well - moisture rolling northward from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon for the remainder of the extended forecast.