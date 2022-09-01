Rain chances return for Labor Day weekend

While it was a warmer day overall, conditions remained absolutely beautiful across the Tri-State for Thursday. We hit an afternoon high temperature of 85° in Evansville under mainly clear skies and a breezy easterly wind. Conditions will remain just as pleasant as the evening rolls into the overnight hours as temperatures gradually dwindle from 82° around dinner time to the mid 60s early Friday morning. While our temperatures will remain relatively cool throughout the early morning hours tomorrow, southerly winds will have already returned to the Lower Ohio Valley.
That southerly wind flow will allow temperatures to surge back into the upper 80s and even load 90s for many of us as we wrap up the work week before that long holiday weekend. After reaching 85° around our lunch hour, we’ll top out at 90° even in Evansville. If you're headed out to any of those Friday night football games, be sure to dress for the warmth - expect to kick off temperature near 85° with the mercury only falling as low as 79° by the fourth quarter. Despite the added warmth Friday, at least we won't have to reach for the umbrella tomorrow; the same cannot be said for the holiday weekend ahead.
Despite the added cloud cover for our Friday, conditions should remain dry; however, an inbound cold front stalling out near the Tri-State Saturday, Sunday and into our Labor Day will interact with our added humidity and generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. While it is not expected to be a complete washout during that stretch, You’ll probably want to keep that umbrella handy. If there's a silver lining here, the added cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures closer to the upper 80s rather than the low 90s those days.