Rain chances return late Tuesday with seasonal temperatures

TODAY: It's going to be a cool and cloudy start to the morning. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 30s. As clouds increase, temperatures should rise into the mid 50s. Rain chances will return, but the more steady and widespread rain will hold off until late afternoon and into the early evening.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will stick around this evening and into tonight. Winds out of the south in combination with the cloud cover will keep overnight lows around the low to mid 40s. It may be a damp start to Wednesday for some of us, so keep your umbrellas nearby.