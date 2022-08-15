 Skip to main content
Rain chances return Tuesday

Light rain Tuesday

Scattered showers are possible tomorrow. 

 Cameron Hopman
Despite a mainly cloudy start to our Monday, conditions ended up being quite pleasant for our Monday afternoon; after reaching high temperatures in the low 80s earlier on today, the mercury will gradually dwindle to 71° by 10 o'clock before falling to 65° by daybreak Tuesday. As you're getting ready to head out the door tomorrow morning however, you may want to grab an umbrella. Scattered rainfall looks as though it is likely for some of us Tuesday.
 
A low pressure system streaking southeastward across the Great Plains is expected to generate scattered rain showers for portions of the Lower Ohio Valley early tomorrow morning. The best chances of rain for a while occur west and south of Evansville on Tuesday morning and early afternoon - while it is not expected to be a washout by any means (rainfall totals shouldn't amount to much more than 0.10") you will still want to have your umbrella handy throughout our Tuesday morning. Fortunately, Tuesday afternoon looks a lot more pleasant - expect an afternoon high temperature near 78° under decreasing cloud cover.

