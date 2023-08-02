 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rain chances return Wednesday; flooding concerns late week

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures

TODAY: It's a cloudy and mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will be possible through the day. Highs are going to be cooler due to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are going to reach the low 80s with winds out of the southeast. Greater rain chances will fall in southern Illinois.

TONIGHT: This evening will bring greater opportunities of showers and storms. Heavy rainfall will become more likely that could lead to flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon. 

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday morning. I would expect heavy rainfall through the morning that may bring us 1"-3" in some areas, with our western Kentucky communities surpassing 4" of rainfall. Please expect it to impact your morning commute.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay around the low to mid 80s Thursday. We'll see some dry time into the afternoon. Spotty to scattered rainfall will linger into Friday as heat and humidity starts pushing upward. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with tropical-like humidity over the weekend.

