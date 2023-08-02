Rain chances return Wednesday; flooding concerns late week

TODAY: It's a cloudy and mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will be possible through the day. Highs are going to be cooler due to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are going to reach the low 80s with winds out of the southeast. Greater rain chances will fall in southern Illinois.
TONIGHT: This evening will bring greater opportunities of showers and storms. Heavy rainfall will become more likely that could lead to flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s Thursday morning. I would expect heavy rainfall through the morning that may bring us 1"-3" in some areas, with our western Kentucky communities surpassing 4" of rainfall. Please expect it to impact your morning commute.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay around the low to mid 80s Thursday. We'll see some dry time into the afternoon. Spotty to scattered rainfall will linger into Friday as heat and humidity starts pushing upward. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with tropical-like humidity over the weekend.