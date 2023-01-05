 Skip to main content
Rain chances returning this weekend

  • 0
Rainfall will arrive Saturday

Scattered rain showers will linger into Sunday.

 Cameron Hopman

It’s been a cool and cloudy Thursday evening throughout the Tri-State; after reaching high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s earlier on, we will see temperatures gradually dwindle from 38° around 7 o’clock to 34° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall all the way back down to 30° by early Friday morning, marking our coolest start to a day of the year thus far and frostiest in nearly a week and a half.

Despite the cloud cover we saw throughout the region on Thursday, more sunshine is on tap for the end of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 44° in the River City come Friday afternoon - winds are also expected to be weaker tomorrow; as opposed to our blustery conditions earlier on, southwesterly winds tomorrow may gust as high as 10 mph at times. Unfortunately, the sunshine isn’t expected to last all that long however, as clouds roll back into the Tri-State for Friday evening - after seeing temperatures around 40° by tomorrow evening's commute, we will dip to 38° by dinnertime.

Our dry conditions of late aren’t expected to last forever. We are tracking additional rain chances that will affect our weekend ahead - isolated rain showers will roll back into the Lower Ohio Valley early Saturday morning and continue on and off throughout the remainder of that day and well into our Sunday. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the amount of rainfall we see will be minimal. After some areas received 4" and even 5" of rain earlier this week, our next round of rain this weekend is only expected to yield as much as .10” of additional precipitation. 

