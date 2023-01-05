Rain chances returning this weekend

It’s been a cool and cloudy Thursday evening throughout the Tri-State; after reaching high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s earlier on, we will see temperatures gradually dwindle from 38° around 7 o’clock to 34° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall all the way back down to 30° by early Friday morning, marking our coolest start to a day of the year thus far and frostiest in nearly a week and a half.
Despite the cloud cover we saw throughout the region on Thursday, more sunshine is on tap for the end of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 44° in the River City come Friday afternoon - winds are also expected to be weaker tomorrow; as opposed to our blustery conditions earlier on, southwesterly winds tomorrow may gust as high as 10 mph at times. Unfortunately, the sunshine isn’t expected to last all that long however, as clouds roll back into the Tri-State for Friday evening - after seeing temperatures around 40° by tomorrow evening's commute, we will dip to 38° by dinnertime.