Rain, ice, snow and bitter cold

A chilly day across the Tri-State has led directly to a cold night. Temperatures this evening are expected to gradually dwindle from 30° around 10 o’clock back down into the mid to upper 20s for many of us by early tomorrow morning. Added cloud cover along and south of the Ohio River should keep temperatures close to the 30° mark for some, but clearer skies north of I-64 could allow temperatures there to dip into the mid 20s by early Tuesday morning. We will kick off our Tuesday in Evansville with the morning low temperature near 28° under mostly cloudy skies.
Thankfully, both our Tuesday and Wednesday ahead look as though they will remain quiet and uneventful. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 40s both days with scattered cloud cover lingering across the Tri-State. Unfortunately, that 48 hour stretch represents the last of our quiet and calm weather as we get closer to the holiday. If you plan on traveling ahead of Christmas on either Thursday or Friday, may I suggest doing so on Tuesday or Wednesday instead?
A passing core of low pressure and associated cold front is expected to bring chances of precipitation back to the region as early as Thursday morning. Super-chilled arctic air flowing in behind that cold front will interact with all of that moisture and create, not only a period of ice or freezing rain, but periods of heavy snowfall as well. We should begin to see the transition to freezing precipitation here in the Tri-State late Thursday morning or early that afternoon. The latest model data indicates that the last of our winter weather should exit east of the Lower Ohio Valley before midnight Friday morning.
While it remains too early to project how much snow will fall across the Tri-State Thursday and early Friday, we can anticipate significant impacts on those of us who plan on traveling ahead of Christmas. Rainfall followed by flash freezing due to the plummeting temperatures may create ice on pavement and roadways. Follow that up with accumulating snowfall and we will be faced with challenging to potentially dangerous travel conditions. Additionally, while the snow is expected to exit Thursday night or early Friday, dangerously cold temperatures paired with strong winds as high as 45 mph may drop windchill values to -20° by dawn Friday morning.
We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation as it draws closer to the Tri-State, and will keep you in the know about the latest information.