Rain is here to stay through Friday

Today’s high temperature of 60° marked our warmest afternoon in Evansville since November 29! Expect temperatures remain fairly mild throughout the evening and overnight hours however - not only will our southerly winds persist, but rainfall will settle in over the Tri-State in the coming hours. While you may not need an umbrella this evening, you most certainly will need one tomorrow.
After seeing morning low temperatures near 54° in Evansville early Friday morning, rain chances will continue on and off throughout our Friday ahead. The combination of southerly winds, overcast skies, and those rain chances will only allow temperatures to fluctuate so much tomorrow; expect an afternoon high temperature of just 58° in Evansville. You'll want to continue to keep those umbrellas handy for Friday evening as temperatures gradually window from 55° around the final evening commute of 2022 to 49° by 10 o’clock. Overnight lows are only expected to dip to 46° by early New Year’s Eve as the rainfall begins to exit overnight.
The last rain is expected to pass out of the Tri-State by late Saturday morning or early that afternoon. By the time it’s all said and done, some of us could be dealing with more than an inch of additional rainfall. Fortunately, drier weather is anticipated for those New Year’s Eve festivities. As of now, it looks as though we will ring in the New Year with temperatures in the mid to low 40s under partly cloudy skies. New Year’s Day looks gorgeous; afternoon high temperatures are expected to soar all the way back into the mid to low 60s area wide; our current forecast calls for 63° and partly sunny skies in Evansville!