Rain Lingers, but Sunshine Returns

Gray skies, blustery winds and scattered rain certainly made for unpleasant midweek throughout the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures peak at 58° in Evansville just before 10 AM, a line of a rain produced by a passing cold front quickly drove temperatures lower throughout the Ohio Valley. On and off sprinkles will remain a possibility throughout the evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 50° around dinner time to 47° by 10 o’clock. While periods of rainfall are only expected to linger through midnight or so, overnight and early tomorrow should remain primarily dry as temperatures fall back down to the upper 30s low 40s; we'll kick off are Thursday with a morning low temperature of 38° in Evansville.
The first few hours of our Thursday look as though they were made dry, but rain chances moving back into the tri-state after 9 AM will have you reaching for your umbrella once again. Scattered rainfall will be likeliest north of Henderson and even more likelier north of I-64 between the hours of 9 AM and 1 PM. Our overcast skies paired with the added rainfall tomorrow will keep temperatures from climbing into the 50s throughout the Tri-State. Our anticipated high temperature of 48° in Evansville will be 11° below average for March 24th. While the best chances for rain will likely occur earlier in the day, on and off rain chances will remain a possibility throughout Thursday evening as well.
Fortunately our Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all appear as though they will remain dry. Better yet, sunshine will gradually return to the Tri-State during the upcoming weekend ahead. Friday looks as though it will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 54°, but strong winds gusting as high as 25 mph will continue to keep conditions unpleasant and a bit cool at times. Despite some added sunshine on Saturday, temperatures actually look to be cooler that day; northwesterly winds gusting to more than 20 mph will only allow afternoon highs to reach the upper 40s low 50s throughout the area - we'll only reach 51° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, our Sunday looks like it will be easily the nicest day of the weekend ahead; one can expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 53° that afternoon.