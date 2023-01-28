Rain moves in tonight ahead of freezing rain potential in the coming days

Well I sure hope you got outside today to enjoy the relative warmth despite the slight breeze here and there. I noticed many people out-and-about downtown today, hopefully because they heeded my warning.
This weekend will be a mixed bag. Today was thee day to enjoy the outdoors, because tomorrow will be a bit soggier and a bit less enjoyable. The rain doesn't look to extend through the day, so our Sun'DAY' looks to be relatively dry but we'll still have the possibility of light rain and drizzle throughout the day.
TONIGHT: 45 (Cloudy w/ Rain)
This afternoon sure was nice; however, as we enter our Saturday evening conditions won't remain as so. Light to moderate rain moves in this evening and overnight. This means despite it being mild, you might want to spend the night inside relaxing.
Rain totals overnight into early tomorrow morning don't look to be overwhelming. Totals will be between a quarter and a half inch Tri-State wide with the highest totals mostly to the south.
The rain will be tapering off fortunately around 5-7AM but light showers or a drizzle cannot be ruled out throughout the day.
TOMORROW: 50 (Cloudy w/ Rain Dissipating)
Tomorrow the rain will be exiting the region in the morning, so the daytime should be comparatively dry. However as I mentioned previously, light rain or drizzle is a possibility throughout the day. At least it will be mild tomorrow!
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 30s / 30s (Chance of Wintry Precipitation)
We get our next taste of winter weather Monday night into Tuesday. This threat looks to be a bit trickier than our normal winter weather threats. This time, it's not snow we're looking at but a possibility of freezing rain.
Fear not, the freezing rain potential looks to be low and impacts minimal. This is more so just a freezing drizzle threat at this time. We'll have rain showers during this period, and with temperatures expected to be around 32° you can imagine how this would lead to a slight icing potential.
MIDWEEK NEXT WEEK: 20s / 30s (Cloudier but Drier)
Well, by Wednesday, colder air moves in and looks to be here for a bit. Lows each night look to dip into the 20s with highs only making it into the mid 30s. Finally, our first below average days of the month look to be here.