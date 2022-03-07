Rain Moving Out; Cool Weather Returns

TODAY: The last of the rainfall will exit the area this morning. We'll still be cloudy for the day along with cooling temperatures. The cold front will be moving through this morning dropping our afternoon highs into the low to mid 40s. Don't forget those winter jackets!
TONIGHT: Winds will stay persistent out of the northwest dropping our overnight temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. So it may be a frosty start to your Tuesday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will stay unseasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There will be more sunshine though! Expect a nice warm up through the middle part of this week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s under clear skies.