...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rain Moving Out; Cool Weather Returns

  • Updated
  • 0
Drying Out & Cooling Temps
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: The last of the rainfall will exit the area this morning. We'll still be cloudy for the day along with cooling temperatures. The cold front will be moving through this morning dropping our afternoon highs into the low to mid 40s. Don't forget those winter jackets!

TONIGHT: Winds will stay persistent out of the northwest dropping our overnight temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. So it may be a frosty start to your Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will stay unseasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There will be more sunshine though! Expect a nice warm up through the middle part of this week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

