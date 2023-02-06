Rain, rain on the way

After what has been an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State, cloud cover rolling back into the region this afternoon and early evening will make for a gloomier and grayer end to our Monday. That being said, temperatures are expected to remain fairly mild as we head into the evening and overnight hours, as we are only expected to see an overnight low temperature near 50°.
We will wake up to overcast skies and chances of rainfall come Tuesday morning. Expect temperatures to quickly climb back up into the mid to upper 50s for many of us as a strong southwesterly wind gusting as high as 30 mph paired with our continuing rain chances will make for a blustery and altogether unpleasant Tuesday. On and off rain showers will remain a possibility through 4PM or 5PM tomorrow evening. Despite the drier weather tomorrow night, you'll want to keep those umbrellas handy, more widespread and heavy rainfall is headed our way for Wednesday and Thursday.