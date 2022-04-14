Rain Returning for Our Friday

It's amazing the difference just one day can make; after seeing the threat of Severe Weather roll through the Tri-State yesterday, today brought about crystal clear skies and high temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Evansville's peak temperature of 63° was 5° below the norm for this time of the year. As for the evening ahead, conditions are expected to remain just as clear as temperatures gradually dwindle from 60° around dinnertime back down to 51° by 10 o'clock. We will continue to see the mercury dwindle overnight tonight in the early Friday morning, leaving us with a morning low temperature of just 44° in Evansville.
We'll kick off the final day of our work week under mainly clear skies before seeing increasing cloud cover and rain chances roll back into the Lower Ohio Valley by tomorrow afternoon. While we may see a few isolated rain showers between 3 PM and 6 PM Friday, the best chance for rainfall will occur closer to 9 PM or 10 PM Friday night. If there's one silver lining here however, it's the temperatures will surge back into the upper 60s and even the 70s for some of us come Friday afternoon.
Saturday looks as though it will be quite pleasant; expect high temperatures that day in the mid to low 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for our Easter Sunday. Another wave of rainfall is expected to roll in over the Tri-State for our Easter Sunday. Fortunately, it looks like that rain will hold off until early Sunday afternoon, meaning those Easter egg hunts and Sunday morning services look like they will remain dry. This means you’ll likely need an umbrella by the time you’re getting together with family for that Easter Sunday meal.