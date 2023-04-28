Rain returns Saturday

After what was a gloomy morning throughout the Tri-State, clear skies have settled back into the region, setting the stage for what will be a pleasant remainder of the evening. After reaching a high temperature of 67° in the River City early on, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 64° at 7 o’clock to 53° by 10 PM. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will linger throughout the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 40s by early tomorrow morning; we will bottom out near 48° in Evansville early Saturday.
Unfortunately, the clear skies will be gone by the time we’re waking up Saturday morning - mostly cloudy and overcast skies will have returned as we sleep along with the southwesterly windflow gusting as high as 15 mph. Those southerly winds will help drive temperatures back up into the mid 60s by our lunch hour, but it is also around that time chances of rainfall will return to the Lower Ohio valley. A passing cold front tomorrow afternoon will generate on and off rain showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. The latest model data indicates that we may see rain chances though about seven or 8 o’clock tomorrow evening. Temperatures are expected to peak near 68° prior to the arrival of the cold front. Fortunately, rainfall totals aren't expected to add up to much more than 0.10" for much of the region.