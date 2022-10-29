Rain returns to the forecast for our Sunday

TONIGHT: 55 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Light Showers Possible Overnight)
Tonight will be a quiet night with not much happening until light showers become possible late in the night.
TOMORROW: 66 (Cloudy w/ Widespread Rain Expected and Isolated Thunderstorms Possible)
Our Sunday will feature yet another chance for rain as we can expect heavy widespread rain late in the morning/early afternoon, with rain still possible but a lot less intense and frequent after the first initial wave of rain that sweeps south to north.
HALLOWEEN: 58 / 66 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Light Showers Likely in the Afternoon)
Light rain showers are possible in the afternoon for our Halloween, but don't go covering your costumes in ponchos just yet. We can expect conditions to remain gloomy but beginning to dry out in the late afternoon and early evening.
TUESDAY: 51 / 69 (Mostly Sunny)
After a few days of gloomy weather, it is bright and dry for our first day of November. Now that's weather to be thankful for!
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 50s / 70s (Sunnier and Milder)
As we head into the midweek next week and into next weekend we can expect the opposite of a weather roller-coaster. A nice consistent forecast with mild sunny weather into the foreseeable future.