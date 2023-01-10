Rain returns to the forecast

It has been an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State as temperatures reached the mid to upper 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley under crystal clear skies. Unfortunately, our clear conditions will give way to cloudy skies in the coming hours, setting the stage for a gloomier Wednesday ahead. Temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 45° around 7 o’clock and 42° by 10PM; the coolest temperatures we feel this evening likely occurred prior to midnight. Conditions during that stretch, however, are expected to remain dry. There is, however, a chance of isolated sprinkles tomorrow morning as a weak warm front swings through the Tri-State.
The greatest possibility for isolated showers will occur between 6AM and 10AM tomorrow, though the remainder of our Wednesday should be dry. Despite the added cloud cover throughout our midweek, afternoon high temperatures should reach the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to a breezy southwesterly wind gusting as high as 10 mph. After reaching 61° in Evansville earlier in the day, temperatures will fall down into mid 50s between dinner time and 10 o’clock as overcast skies linger.