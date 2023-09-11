Rain returns Tuesday

Despite the warm and sunny afternoon across the Tri-State, cloud cover has settled back into the Lower Ohio Valley in recent hours, setting the stage for our next chances of rainfall. That being said, conditions are expected to remain dry, albeit cloudy, throughout the evening ahead. After seeing temperatures near the 80° mark at dinnertime, the mercury will fall to 72° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 65° early Tuesday morning. The latest model data indicates that rain chances are expected to settle back into the Tri-State prior to tomorrow morning's commute - be sure to grab that umbrella before you head on out the door early Tuesday.
Expect on and off showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder throughout your Tuesday morning and afternoon. Due to the added cloud cover and sporadic rainfall, temperatures are expected to remain well below average for this time of year; we will only reach an afternoon high temperature of 76° in Evansville, marking your coolest day in the River City since last Thursday. Model data is indicating that the last of the rain should exit the Lower Ohio Valley around dinner time - after that point, gradually decreasing cloud cover and cooler temperatures are expected to settle in. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 55° on Wednesday before reaching an afternoon high temperature of 77° that day under mostly sunny skies.