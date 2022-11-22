Rain rolls in for Thanksgiving

It was another absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the upper 50s throughout the Lower Ohio valley; our high temperature of 58° in Evansville marked our warmest since November 11th. Conditions this evening will remain pleasant, though cool. After seeing temperatures fall to 45° around dinnertime, they'll bounce down to 40° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 30° early Wednesday morning. Despite the chilly start to our mid week, expect temperatures to surge as we head into Wednesday afternoon.
The combination of mostly sunny skies and a weak southerly wind will allow temperatures to reach back up into the low 60s areawide tomorrow. We’re looking at an afternoon high temperature near 61° in Evansville - if that occurs, it would be our warmest in nearly 2 weeks! Wednesday evening appears as though it will be pleasant as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 56° around tomorrow evening‘s commute home to 43° by 10 o’clock under gradually increasing cloud cover.
While the start of our Thanksgiving looks like it will remain dry, the latest model data is now indicating that chances of rainfall may arrive as early as Thursday afternoon. That being said, temperatures will again climb above average on Thanksgiving despite our Mostly cloudy and overcast conditions earlier in the day. Our high temperature of 59° will give way to scattered rainfall Thursday afternoon and evening. On and off rain is expected to linger for the remainder of our Thanksgiving, into our Black Friday and even into our Shop Small Saturday. If the latest model data holds, portions of the Tri-State could see up to 0.75” of rain in total between Thursday and Saturday.