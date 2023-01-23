Rain, wintry mix and snow possible Tuesday night & Wednesday

As of 7 o’clock Monday evening, portions of the Tri-State remain under a Winter Storm Watch in anticipation of Tuesday's and Wednesday's rain and winter weather. Following what was a quiet day, cool and dry conditions are expected to linger through the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning. After seeing a morning low temperature of 30° early tomorrow, gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and afternoon will give way to chances of rainfall beginning tomorrow evening. The first of that rain is expected to reach portions of the Lower Ohio Valley as early as 7PM Tuesday.
As the rainfall becomes more widespread, temperatures will begin to fall - by and by the predawn hours Wednesday, many of us (especially north of the Ohio) will be dealing with periods of sleet and snow. It appears as though our best chances for winter weather and snowfall accumulation will occur Wednesday morning as the majority of the organized precipitation will have exited by Wednesday afternoon. While portions of Missouri and southwest Illinois may see more than 5" of snow, the greatest amount of accumulation portions of the Tri-State May see (according to the latest data) will range between 1” and 3”. Current projections are very much subject to change so we will continue to monitor the situation as it draws closer.