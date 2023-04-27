With the rainfall now on its way out and after some areas saw more than an inch of estimated precipitation over the last 24 hours alone, I assume many of us will be happy to find out that things are expected to dry out across the Tri-State. While temperatures are expected to level out in the middle of 50s overnight tonight, a few straight showers may continue to progress across the region into the predawn hours on Friday. However, I am expecting primarily dry conditions for Friday as our lingering cloud cover above the Tri-State gradually thins out.
Rainfall exits, decent Friday ahead
We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 54° and Evansville early Friday. While it is a possibility that we may see a stray shower or two early, I am anticipating dry conditions for most of our Friday as any lingering overcast skies give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Despite the persistent northwesterly winds Friday, the added sunshine tomorrow afternoon will allow temperatures to reach back into the mid to upper 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. It should be a decent evening to fire up the grill on Friday - expect temperatures between 63° and 65° around dinnertime tomorrow.
