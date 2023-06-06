Rainfall on the way for Wednesday

It was a hot one today! After reaching a peak temperature of 88° in Evansville earlier on, the mercury will dive toward 84° around 7 o’clock before reaching 74° by 10PM. Gradually increasing cloud cover will give way to morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 67° in Evansville under overcast skies, and the beginnings of our next round of scattered rain.
A cold front passing south across the Tri-State tomorrow morning and early afternoon will usher our next round of shower and thunderstorm activity into the Lower Ohio Valley. The first of those isolated showers should reach our northernmost communities between 5AM and 6AM Wednesday; it’s possible that some sprinkles may linger up until 4PM or 5PM early tomorrow evening. By the time it’s all said and done most of the region will see around 0.10” of precipitation.