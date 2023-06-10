Rainfall returns Sunday along with a threat day

Poor air quality, haze, and dry conditions have been a fact of life here in the Tri-State for the past week or two. Fortunately we have rain chances tomorrow which should help clear up some of the poor air quality and saturated the ground enough to perk up some of those gardens and lawns, but the wildfire smoke might remain even after the rain.
While our biggest chance for rain is tomorrow, we still have some rain chances that can't be ignored Wednesday and onward as we enter a summer-like pattern where we get showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
TONIGHT:
68 & INCREASING CLOUDS W/ CHANCE FOR RAIN
We'll be seeing increasing clouds with the chance for some showers and storms in the late night and early morning.
TOMORROW:
76 & RAIN EXPECTED WITH SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE
Then we have a threat for severe weather tomorrow. The timing would be in the afternoon to early evening. However, there are two scenarios that are possible: 1) We get scattered rain in the morning which dampens severe potential, or 2) We don't get as scattered rain in the morning which keeps the energy available for storms later in the afternoon when they'll likely be more severe.
Regardless if we have a morning round or not, we can expect around a half inch to an inch of rainfall in most places, not a lot, but certainly more than we've seen in the past 3-4 weeks. With the severe weather our primary concerns will be hail and wind, with the threat for flooding and tornadoes being minimal.
NEXT WEEK:
MILD & SUNNY WITH MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES
After our severe storm chances tomorrow, we'll have a relatively dry week with minimal rain chances Wednesday-Saturday with storms possible each afternoon. Temperatures look to be pleasant though. For Monday afternoon we'll be in the mid 70s with temperatures by the weekend warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s.