Rainy Juneteenth on tap to start off the new week

Whoever's been doing the rain dance can finally take a rest, we finally have rain! Tonight and into tomorrow we have the first significant rain (anything more than half an inch) since the beginning of May. This will certainly help immensely with our abnormally dry conditions and will be a much needed boost for the crops still in their infancy.
The only bad news is that the much needed rain will occur on our Juneteenth Holiday. At least if able, celebrations could be rescheduled for anytime later on in the week when rain chances will be more minimal.
TONIGHT:
69 & SHOWERS & STORMS
We'll be seeing overnight rain showers with maybe a few thunderstorms overnight. The rain will first reach parts of the Tri-State as early as 10PM tonight and we'll deal with rain off-and-on for the most part for the rest of the night.
As a result, temperatures will remain stable as warmer air delivers the rain and moisture through the overnight.
TOMORROW:
79 & SHOWERS & STORMS
The rain will already be with us as we start the day as the showers from tonight will continue into tomorrow morning.
In the morning, the rain will mostly be steady and light-to-moderate. As we progress through the day, especially through the afternoon, the rain and thunder become less widespread and more scattered. But the pop-up showers and storms will bring about heavier rains which will be quick hitting and small in coverage.
Through tonight and tomorrow night, a widespread 1" of rain is likely. However, some locations especially in the southern half of the Tri-State could see 2-3" of rain possible. Especially with how dry it has been this would be a much appreciated round of rain; however, we may be getting a little bit too much too quickly.
This has resulted in the Storm Team 44 issuing an "Impact Day" for tomorrow just due to the concern for flooding and inconvenienced caused by heavier rains.
MID-WEEK:
MILD, SUNNY, WITH AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES
A summer-like pattern is going to take hold Tuesday and beyond.
What exactly does a summer-like pattern look like? Well, that means we'll be seeing warm conditions, sunny skies, more humidity, and pop-up shower and storm chances virtually every afternoon.
So that time of the year has rolled around where its hot and humid and in the afternoon showers and storms will begin popping up.
