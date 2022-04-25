Rainy start to Monday

TODAY: It's a rainy start to our Monday with temperatures ranging from the 50s to 60s. As the morning progresses, rainfall will continue to fall across the Tri-State. It's part of a cold front passing through that will cool us down through the day. This afternoon will feel more like the mid to upper 50s, with gradual clearing.
REST OF THE WEEK: Expect a chillier day, Tuesday with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin recovering Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.