Rainy start to Monday

  • Updated
Rainy Monday morning
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a rainy start to our Monday with temperatures ranging from the 50s to 60s. As the morning progresses, rainfall will continue to fall across the Tri-State. It's part of a cold front passing through that will cool us down through the day. This afternoon will feel more like the mid to upper 50s, with gradual clearing.

REST OF THE WEEK: Expect a chillier day, Tuesday with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin recovering Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  

