Recent downpours provide major drought relief to most of the Tri-State

The drought monitor is a product issued every Thursday at 7:30AM Central Time. It it used by government officials and meteorologists to communicate how dry conditions are in their area to the public. This information is helpful not just to farmers, but also to people who spend time outdoors. Even city folk benefit from this information, this lets you know what to expect in terms of river/lake levels and how much extra watering your garden may need.
Below you can see drastic improvements have been made in terms of drought. The top half of the photo is this week's drought monitor, and it's compared to the bottom half of the photo which is last week's drought monitor.
Even though this product is released at 7:30AM on Thursdays, it only includes the rainfall that has occurred before 8AM the prior Tuesday. That's because it takes awhile to sift through the rainfall data, water level data, and taking on-the-ground observations to determine the drought level in an area.
Because of this data deadline on Tuesday mornings, this newest drought map doesn't even include the 1.42" that have fallen since Tuesday morning into today.
Below, you can see how much rain has fallen each day for the month of July here in Evansville. I've annotated the periods for this week's and last week's drought monitor to show you just what rainfalls were included in each drought monitor. You'll notice, the major rains from yesterday and Tuesday weren't even included as they missed the data deadline.
With that said, Tuesday's and yesterday's rainfalls will be reflected in next week's drought monitor. With even more rain on the way today and in the coming days, we could likely see all drought conditions being eliminated in the Tri-State by next week's drought monitor.