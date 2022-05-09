Record Breaking Heat Reaches the Tri-State

Today's afternoon high temperature of 80° marked the warmest the River City has seen in nearly 2 weeks! The combination of sunshine and blustery southerly wind allowed temperatures to climb 5° above the norm for this time of the year. As for the remainder of the evening ahead, conditions should remain clear and comfortable - after dipping to 78° by dinner time, the Mercury will fall to 70° by 10 o'clock. Those southerly winds sticking around overnight will only allow temperatures to fall to the mid 60s across the Tri-State early Tuesday morning.
Our anticipated morning low of 64° in Evansville will set the stage for an even warmer day ahead Tuesday. Not only is Tuesday expected to be our warmest day in nearly 8 months, but we may also see a record-breaking high temperature tomorrow afternoon. Current model data indicates we will reach a high temperature of 89° in Evansville; if that holds it would mark your warmest day since September 13th of last year and break the record for May 10 set 4 years ago when we reached 88°.
Believe it or not, Wednesday looks as though it will be even hotter! Not only will our high temperature of 91° mark our hottest day in nearly 8 and a half months and break another record set back in 2018, but Gulf humidity settling back in across the Lower Ohio Valley will make temperatures feel more like the mid to upper 90s at times. As a result, our peak temperature of 91° in Evansville could feel as hot as 96° on Wednesday afternoon!