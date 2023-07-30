Refreshing conditions expected as we close out the month of July

Finally, some more seasonable summer weather is in store! I'm talking highs only the 80s! After last week's heat, that might feel like a cold-snap!
The low humidity and modest temperatures tomorrow might even feel a little reminiscent of the first cold front of fall where the summer heat finally wades away. While true fall-like conditions are a little ways away, we begin August this week which is the first month of the year where the average temperature is cooler than the one before it.
So while it may not be noticeable yet, change is on the way. One of the most obvious signs of the seasons changing will be tomorrow being our last sunset at or later than 8PM. Beginning Tuesday and onward, our sunsets will be before 8PM!
TONIGHT:
67 & CLEAR [HUMIDITY FEELS REFRESHING]
Conditions will be clear and comfortable tonight as humidity levels are low and the weather across the region will be quiet.
This is one of those nights where you'll actually be able to open up those windows and feel a cool breeze overnight.
TOMORROW:
88 & SUNNY [HUMIDITY FEELS REFRESHING]
Tomorrow is going to be such a treat. A nice sunny but comfortable summer's day as we end off the month of July! Humidity will be low enough that anyone engaging in any strenuous outdoor activity shouldn't be sweating nearly as bad as they have been in the past few days.
TUESDAY:
68 / 86 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCE FOR SHOWERS [HUMIDITY FEELS STICKY]
While temperatures won't be climbing too much, humidity levels will be on a slight rise. As a result it'll still feel 'okay' but it will feel a little more humid. This slight increase in humidity will also allow a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
MID-WEEK:
70s / 80s & PARTLY SUNNY W/ ELEVATED RAIN CHANCES [HUMIDITY FEELS STIFFLING]
While high humidity returns, those hot temperatures from last week won't be. That means it'll feel pretty typical for this time of the year. Warm and humid but no heat index values well into the hundreds like they were at the end of last week.
This increased humidity will at least also provide a chance for rain, with elevated rain chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This could help keep us cooler so it shouldn't feel too bad despite the stifling humidity.