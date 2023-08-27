Relief Arrives This Week

Today: Things started off cooler than we have seen over the past week. Temperatures were in the low 70s, heating up to about 84°. By the afternoon hours the clouds cleared out and became mostly sunny. By evening hours we will be in the mid to low 70s, overnight we will cool down to 64°.
Beginning of the week: The start of the week will bring back plenty of sunshine, but at a much more comfortable feel. Monday and Tuesday will hover around 84 degrees, bringing a great opportunity to enjoy your lunch hour outside. Winds will stay calm between 5-10 mph, giving an enjoyable breeze throughout Monday and Tuesday. With all that sunshine though, I would recommend trying to find a parking spot in the shade. Those cars will still heat up throughout the work day even with the cooler temperatures.
Midweek: When we reach the mid week, you might think we are living the same day over and over again. Temperatures will remain in the same realm as Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine will continue to shine down on the Tri-State. Don't take the nice weather for granted though, because as we get closer to the weekend things will start to heat up again. Soak in the wonderful weather and temperatures while they last, and enjoy your week!