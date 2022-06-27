Remaining comfortable for now

It has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous start to the work week! Temperatures only climbed as high as a low 80s for many of us earlier on with little to no humidity -additionally, the breezy northerly winds have also kept things comfortable throughout the Tri-State. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain just as pleasant; after seeing temperatures fall to 79° around dinnertime, the mercury will tumble to 70° by 10 o'clock under clear skies. Better yet, the combination of weak northerly winds and clear skies overnight may lead to a coolest start today in nearly a week and a half!
We'll kick off our Tuesday morning with a low temperature near 58° in the River City under mainly clear skies. We will see our fair share of sunshine throughout the day and despite our continuous northerly wind, temperatures will be slightly warmer come Tuesday afternoon. One can expect afternoon high temperatures closer to the mid to lower 80s tomorrow; the latest model data indicates we will reach 84° on Tuesday afternoon in Evansville - that's still 4° below average for this time of year. Even with the warmer weather, conditions are still expected to be fairly comfortable Tuesday evening; expect a temperature near 83° during Tuesday evening's commute home before falling to 81° around 7PM under clear skies.
Overnight low temperatures early Wednesday will fall to the 60° mark in Evansville before we finally start to see some abnormally warm temperatures return to the Lower Ohio Valley come Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to surge back up into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Tri-State that day; we're expected to hit 90° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since this past Saturday. In fact, you should probably get used to the warmer weather - temperatures are expected to remain in mid to low 90s through the remainder of the extended forecast. We'll even reach 94° by Thursday afternoon.