Saturday was nice, but Sunday is poised to be even better!

Here in the Tri-State today was relatively nice. It was a cold start, don't get me wrong, but the afternoon proved to be nice enough to not need the gloves and parka.
If you're hoping this nice weather continues, you're in luck. It looks to continue into the week but there are some adverse conditions you might want to keep an eye on. Rain chances (while not high as of now) increase through the midweek next week. So if you want to make any outdoor plans to enjoy the milder weather, just keep an eye on the forecast in the next day or two as we iron out those details.
TONIGHT:
36 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
After days and days of thawing out, there is still stubborn ice and snow across much of the Tri-State. Tonight even though the sun is down, that ice will continue to slowly thaw out as we won't be seeing temperatures drop below freezing tonight.
That's because light southerly winds will be keeping that conveyor belt of warmer air coming.
TOMORROW:
50 & DECREASING CLOUDS
Despite a slightly less sunny day that we were expecting a few days ago, we at least will be seeing decreasing clouds throughout the day. This paired with temperatures approaching the low 50s means tomorrow will be a very nice day to head outside.
NEXT WEEK:
40s / 50s & CLOUDIER W/ RAIN CHANCES
A lot of the time, life is a game of give-and-take. We will be receiving some nice mild weather through the week, yay! But, it comes with a price. While it doesn't look to be a soaker by any means, rain chances do look elevated albeit still not certain. So maybe just grab those umbrellas from storage and keep them close by as we head into the week.