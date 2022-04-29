Saturday's Severe Weather: What You Need to Know

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. After dipping into the low 60s early Saturday, the combination of southerly winds and partially sunny skies will allow temperatures the surge back into the upper 70s low 80s area wide Saturday afternoon; we'll reach an afternoon high of 80° in Evansville (our warmest since last Sunday). In addition to the heat, that southerly wind flow will also help force more humidity into the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. Our ample supply of heat and humidity will, in turn, help fuel thunderstorm development later in the day.
An inbound cold front swinging in from the Great Plains will interact with that aforementioned thunderstorm fuel and begin to produce a line of storms across Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois beginning early Saturday afternoon. The latest model day to indicates that that line will reach our westernmost communities by 5PM Saturday. From there, the line will march eastward, slowly progressing up the Ohio Valley all the while potentially producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation. It looks as though the last of the potentially strong to Severe storms will exit east of the Tri-State between 1AM and 2AM Sunday morning. We will continue to keep you up-to-date on the situation as it continues to evolve.