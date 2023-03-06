Say goodbye to the warmth

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Say goodbye to the warmth

Things are about to cool off

Temperatures will plunge these next few days.

 Cameron Hopman

Evansville broke yet another record high temperature today; our second in a week! We topped out at 77° in the River City, eclipsing a record set back in 1994 by 1°. However, the warm weather isn’t expected to last much longer as a passing cold front this evening will push strong northerly winds back in over the Tri-State. The return of northerly winds will allow temperatures to plummet back down into the mid to low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley by early Tuesday morning. Despite reaching temperatures near 80° earlier on, we will wake up to a morning low temperature of 43° in Evansville come Tuesday morning.

While not all unpleasant, our Tuesday will be a far cry from the start of the work week; partly sunny skies paired with breezy northwesterly winds will only allow temperatures to reach the mid 50s across the Tri-State tomorrow - we are expected to top out at just 56° in Evansville Tuesday afternoon. The partly clear skies will linger throughout the day, keeping temperatures fairly cool tomorrow evening as well - one can expect temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s between tomorrow evening's commute home and dinnertime. Worse yet, Wednesday looks as though it will be even cooler - after seeing temperatures dip into the upper 30s overnight, we are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature of 49° for our midweek.

