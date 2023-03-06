Say goodbye to the warmth

Evansville broke yet another record high temperature today; our second in a week! We topped out at 77° in the River City, eclipsing a record set back in 1994 by 1°. However, the warm weather isn’t expected to last much longer as a passing cold front this evening will push strong northerly winds back in over the Tri-State. The return of northerly winds will allow temperatures to plummet back down into the mid to low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley by early Tuesday morning. Despite reaching temperatures near 80° earlier on, we will wake up to a morning low temperature of 43° in Evansville come Tuesday morning.
While not all unpleasant, our Tuesday will be a far cry from the start of the work week; partly sunny skies paired with breezy northwesterly winds will only allow temperatures to reach the mid 50s across the Tri-State tomorrow - we are expected to top out at just 56° in Evansville Tuesday afternoon. The partly clear skies will linger throughout the day, keeping temperatures fairly cool tomorrow evening as well - one can expect temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s between tomorrow evening's commute home and dinnertime. Worse yet, Wednesday looks as though it will be even cooler - after seeing temperatures dip into the upper 30s overnight, we are only expected to reach an afternoon high temperature of 49° for our midweek.