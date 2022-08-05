Scattered rain lingers today

Following some heavy rainfall overnight and early this morning, conditions have dried throughout much of the Tri-State. That being said, we are still expecting pop-up showers and some thunderstorms throughout the morning and early afternoon. After seeing temperatures dive as low as 72° earlier this morning, the mercury is expected to gradually rise throughout the rest of the day - we'll reach 83° in Evansville this afternoon, but all the added humidity could make it feel as hot as 90° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley.
Despite the dryer weather throughout the region, you'll want to keep that umbrella handy as on and off rain chances are expected to be a possibility through 4PM or even 5PM this evening. Fortunately, the remainder of the evening looks as though it will remain dry with gradually decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to dip from 80° to 75 between dinner time and 10 o'clock; overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s with River City reaching 70° even early Saturday morning.
Our Saturday looks as though it will remain primarily dry under partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. Southwesterly winds gusting as high as 10 mph will help drive temperatures all the way back into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s for some of us. However, Evansville's anticipated high temperature of 88° is expected to feel as hot as 98° thanks to the tropical humidity that has become so commonplace across the Tri-State in recent days. Sunday looks even hotter with an afternoon high temperature near 91° and heat indices as high as 105°!