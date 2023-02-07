 Skip to main content
Scattered rain lingers

Heavy rain returning

Showers and thunderstorms possible.

 Cameron Hopman

Following what was an absolutely gorgeous start to your work week, rain chances have made themselves at home throughout the Tri-State this evening. In fact, our umbrellas will be getting a bit of a work out through the remainder of the work week ahead. As for the rest of this evening, on and off rain showers will remain a possibility even as we head into early Wednesday morning. Expect overnight low temperatures the bottom mountaineer 43° before reaching the mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

While isolated rain will be a possibility Wednesday morning, the greatest threat of heavy and organized rain will not arrive until Wednesday evening and early Thursday. It’s around that time that the core of low pressure and associated cold front will swing through the Tri-State, bringing not only heavy rain, but the threat of strong winds as well. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "1" on Wednesday night's Threat Index. Peak wind gusts may top out near 50 mph with some of Wednesday night's strongest storms.

 
In addition to the threat for strong winds, localized flooding looks fairly likely as some areas could see upwards of 2" of additional rainfall by Thursday morning. It appears as though our rain chances will even continue into our Friday as well; temperatures dipping from the low 40s into the upper 20s that night however could give away to a wintry mix in some spots.

