Scattered showers and storms Thursday; severe weather threat

TODAY: It's a cloudy and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We're working through our first round of showers and storms this morning and into the afternoon. Highs are still going to be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The greatest threats will be strong winds and hail.
TONIGHT: This evening may bring another round of showers and storms that could be on the strong to severe side. Most of those should come to an end before Midnight. Temperatures will be more comfortable Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: We should see calmer and more comfortable conditions Friday. There is still going to be a good amount of cloud cover with highs reaching the mid 80s. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. It will be noticeably less humid over the weekend. Sunday should be another beautiful and warm day with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.