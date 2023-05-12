Scattered showers & storms expected Friday and into the weekend

TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to our Friday. Scattered showers are making their way through the Tri-State. We will continue to see scattered activity, possibly some rumbles of thunder and lightning this afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 70s. I would not expect washout conditions from the rainfall.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will persist with rain chances. Saturday morning could start out warm in the mid to upper 60s. Keep in mind some storms could start firing as we head into the day.