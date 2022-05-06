Scattered storms continue Friday; nice conditions return for Mother's Day weekend

TODAY: We are tracking scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State this morning. The active conditions will continue through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs are going to reach the upper 60s before cooling down after the cold front pushes through this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, but not a complete washout.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers will be possible, but for the most part we'll be working most of the rain out of here. Clouds will stick around tomorrow morning with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.
DERBY DAY & MOTHER'S DAY: This weekend will be a huge improvement! It will be cloudy for your Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but we will be dry. As we head into Sunday, there will be beautiful skies with highs reaching the mid 70s! Mother's Day will definitely be the pick of the weekend!