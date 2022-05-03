Scattered storms expected Tuesday

TODAY: We're starting off with scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers and storms will re-fire this afternoon with the possibility of becoming severe. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Large hail will also be possible. The chances remain on the lower side, but those elements are still a concern. Most of those will fall around the Ohio River and to the south. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: On the other side of this latest cold front, temperatures will drop to the low 50s by your Wednesday morning.