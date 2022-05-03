 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Scattered storms expected Tuesday

Scattered storms Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: We're starting off with scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers and storms will re-fire this afternoon with the possibility of becoming severe. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Large hail will also be possible. The chances remain on the lower side, but those elements are still a concern. Most of those will fall around the Ohio River and to the south. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s. 

TONIGHT: On the other side of this latest cold front, temperatures will drop to the low 50s by your Wednesday morning.

