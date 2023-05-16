Scattered storms Tuesday; pleasant conditions return Wednesday

TODAY: It's a rainy and stormy start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Expect scattered showers through much of your Tuesday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be only rising into the low 70s. Most of the storms will start dissipating by the mid to late afternoon, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed our far southern and eastern communities under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Keep in mind we may have a few isolated storms that could be carrying gusty winds and hail.
TONIGHT: Once the rainfall and storm activity clears, the weather will become calmer and more comfortable. Clouds will begin clearing out this evening and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 50s as you're waking up.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will bring more pleasant and enjoyable conditions to the area. Highs will stay seasonal in the mid to upper 70s, accompanied by lower levels of humidity. Friday is going to be quite different as showers and storms return to the region. This weather system will be associated with a cold front that will bring heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures for the weekend.