Scattered storms Tuesday

It has been a fairly pleasant start to the work week with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Conditions this evening are expected to remain mild and mostly cloudy - after reaching 81° in Evansville earlier on, the mercury will head for 76° around dinner time before falling to 69° around 10 o’clock. The latest model data indicates that showers and storms will reach our westernmost communities after midnight tonight. We will wake up to scattered rainfall early tomorrow along with a morning low temperature of 64°.
While our initial burst of showers and storms may wake a few folks up overnight or early tomorrow, our best chance for thunderstorm activity will arrive late tomorrow morning. The core of low pressure responsible for all of Tuesday’s rain chances will pass directly over the tri-state by early tomorrow afternoon bringing an end to our organized rain chances. However, between the hours of 10AM and 2PM tomorrow, some of the storms we see could pack a bit of a punch. Some storms may be capable of generating blustery winds, small hail, and heavy downpours. In fact, it’s possible that some portions of the Tri-State see more than 1.5” of total rainfall between now and tomorrow afternoon.
Fortunately, quieter conditions are expected to return for the remainder of our Tuesday as temperatures gradually dwindle from the low 70s around tomorrow evening's commute to 62° by 10PM. Both Wednesday and Thursday appear as though they will be more pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching back into the upper 70s.