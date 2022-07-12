Seasonable and sunny conditions Tuesday; slim rain chances

TODAY: We started out with warm and muggy conditions this Tuesday morning. There is a cold front working its way through the Tri-State. It's expected to shift our winds out of the north and bring a few isolated showers. It will most likely stay dry for everyone. We'll still be on the hot side this afternoon with clearing skies - highs right around 90. That wind from the north should help our dew points drop slightly.
TONIGHT: You’ll definitely be able to tell a difference tonight and into Wednesday morning. Our temperatures will drop to comfortable levels in the mid 60s. We'll get a nice break from the humidity, too.
REST OF THE WEEK: Expect it to be where we should be for this time of year! It will stay primarily dry for the remainder of the week. Highs should range from the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies! Rain chances are likely to ramp up over the weekend.