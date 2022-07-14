Seasonable conditions stick around; isolated showers likely

TODAY: It's another comfortable start to our morning with dry skies. There will be a bump in temps this afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clouds will clear out and the Tri-State will stay dry with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Daily rain chances will increase as we get closer to the weekend. Friday will be hotter and more humid, but the rain chances will still be limited. Showers are likely to increase as we get closer to wrapping up the weekend.