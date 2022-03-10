Seasonable Thursday; Snow Chances Return Friday

TODAY: Before we get into the details about the next winter storm, let’s discuss how we get there. You should be fine with the weather today. A mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Friday will start with quiet and cloudy conditions. Temperatures are still going to rise into the low to mid 40s as the first of the snowfall enters the Tri-State. By later that night, temperatures drop down to around freezing and snow begins to stick.
Snow will fill the skies across Kentucky on Friday night and through the early morning hours of Saturday. This should put some on the ground by the time many of you roll out of bed Saturday morning. It isn't looking to be a significant event, but some areas could see around .5"-2" of snow by Saturday morning.