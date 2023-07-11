Severe storms are possible Wednesday

It was another quiet, albeit warmer day, across the Tri-State as temperatures reached back into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley earlier on. After reaching 88° in Evansville this afternoon, the mercury will head for the mid 70s or so by 10 o’clock before bottoming out and you’re 66° early tomorrow morning. The mild start to our midweek will set the stage for a warmer day across the area - the latest model data indicates that we will reach an afternoon high temperature in your 93° in the River City with "feels like" temperatures closer to 95° due to the higher humidity. While the heat and humidity will be forefront of mind tomorrow, the focus of the forecast moving forward will be the threat of strong to potentially severe storms tomorrow evening.
The latest model data continues to indicate chances for thunderstorms between 5 o’clock and 10PM Wednesday evening. While some data shows a well organized cluster of thunderstorm activity rolling through the Tri-State during that period, Other models aren’t as confident in Wednesday’s storm chances. Regardless of the low confidence in tomorrow’s potential threat, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained their "2" out of 5 on tomorrow’s Threat Index for the majority of the Tri-State. This means conditions will be conducive to the formation of damaging winds, large hail, and even brief tornadic rotation. We will continue to keep a close eye on Wednesday's storm chances.