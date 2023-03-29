Severe storms possible Friday night

It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures climbed all the way back up into the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us; after reaching 58° in Evansville earlier today, we will see temperatures gradually dwindle from 55° around 7 o’clock to 48° by 10PM. Clear skies and a weak northerly wind will allow temperatures to fall back toward the mid-30s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley - we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 35° in the River City.
Thursday looks as though it will be even warmer - southerly winds returning tomorrow morning paired with an ample supply of sunshine will cause the mercury to climb to its highest point since this previous Sunday; we will reach 66° in Evansville tomorrow afternoon. Be sure to make the most of our Thursday ahead - whether it is Thursday afternoon or evening, spend a little time outdoors, as it is expected to be absolutely beautiful and our last chance to do so this work week. Temperatures will still be in the mid to low 60s by the time our evening commute gets underway on Thursday, but our clear skies will begin to exit the region tomorrow night. Expect temperatures to remain mild tomorrow evening (it will still be 55° by 10 o’clock), but our increasing cloud cover will be a harbinger of things to come.
An inbound, cold front interacting with our supply of warm air and moisture will generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity throughout your Friday morning and afternoon. However, all eyes are on Friday evening as our next round of Severe storms reaches the Tri-State. According to the latest model data, a line of thunderstorms will reach our westernmost communities around 7PM. From there, the line will race eastward, reaching Evansville around 9PM before exiting east of the region between 10PM and 11PM. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce damaging winds in excess of 60 or even 70 mph, tornadic rotation and large hail. We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it continues to evolve.