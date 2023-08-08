Severe Storms Return

Today: What a great start to the week we have had. Enjoy this afternoon and evening, because tomorrow will be a different story. Today Temperatures will top out around 85°. Lower humidity and a light breeze will make for a wonderful afternoon and evening. Tonight would be a great night to go out to an event, have dinner outside, or even just go for a walk. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will gradually lower. We will see upper 70s by 9 and 10PM. Into the overnight things will stay calm with temperatures hitting a low at 66°.
Tomorrow: Things will start out dry and warm. When you wake up you can expect temperatures in the upper 60s by 6AM. The sun will be out for the first few hours of the morning. As we hit 10AM we will see some cloud cover roll into the Tri-State. Once we hit our lunch hour temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and storms will begin to impact the Tri-State. The main line of storms will be moving into the heart of the Tri-State between 2-4PM. After those storms roll through things will heat back up again, allowing for more unstable energy to build up again, and as we head into our evening we will see another round of severe weather between 10PM-12AM. Those could linger into the early morning hours of Thursday when we will be hitting our low of about 70°.
Severe Weather Timing:
Round 1: 12PM-4PM
Round 2: 10PM-2AM
Threats: Wind, Hail, Isolated tornadic activity cannot be ruled out.