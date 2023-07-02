Severe Sunday

Tonight: We saw yet another day of severe weather for our Sunday, While that severe threat is winding down across the the Tri-State, there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8PM this evening. The good news is that we will finally be able to head to bed tonight, without worrying about Severe weather. Temperatures will dwindle down to the high 60s overnight, with conditions becoming partly cloudy.
Tomorrow: We are storm free on Monday. Mother nature gave us wild weather four days in a row. Finally Monday will bring back some normality to the Tri-State, with temperatures reaching the high 80s and mostly sunny skies throughout the day. As we head into the later evening hours you can expect those temperatures to drop to a very comfortable 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Mid Week: Happy Fourth of July on Tuesday, I'm sure a lot of firework shows will be happening across the Tri-State, especially because the weather will be terrific. Temperatures reaching the low 90s during the day, and dropping to a comfortable 70 degrees overnight. It will be a perfect night to light up the sky. Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, with those high and low temperatures. As for Thursday, that could be our next chance to see some stormy conditions.