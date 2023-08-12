Severe threat tomorrow to bring in cooler conditions

TONIGHT:
71 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
The warm and muggy conditions will persist through the overnight. Lows tonight will not really dip out of the 70s for most of the region. And while there is a meteor shower visible over us tonight, we unfortunately won't be seeing much of it due to partly cloudy conditions expected. While not overcast, we still could see a few of them in-between the clouds. Just something to keep an eye out for –literally.
TOMORROW:
88 & PARTLY SUNNY
We'll see partly sunny skies tomorrow, that will provide some good shade for a lot of our Sunday afternoon activities. This will also keep things from getting too miserable with the humidity that we're dealing with. Be on the look out though, in the evening some shower activity looks possible. But then as we near midnight and into early Monday morning some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
The timing as of right now is looking to be 11PM tomorrow until 5AM Monday. The biggest threats being: strong winds, flooding, and maybe some hail, and a slight tornado threat.
START OF NEW WEEK:
CLOUDIER AND MILD
The severe threat tomorrow and into Monday is due to a cold front pushing through the region, and this will certainly work miracles for our humidity and temperatures. We'll start mild but into Tuesday things are unseasonably cool with highs in the 70s and low humidity expected. You'll want to make sure you have outdoor plans.
MID WEEK:
SUNNIER AND COMFORTABLE
After the comfortable conditions settle in, we'll be coasting through the remainder of the week with quiet and comfortable conditions.
71 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
The warm and muggy conditions will persist through the overnight. Lows tonight will not really dip out of the 70s for most of the region. And while there is a meteor shower visible over us tonight, we unfortunately won't be seeing much of it due to partly cloudy conditions expected. While not overcast, we still could see a few of them in-between the clouds. Just something to keep an eye out for –literally.
TOMORROW:
88 & PARTLY SUNNY
We'll see partly sunny skies tomorrow, that will provide some good shade for a lot of our Sunday afternoon activities. This will also keep things from getting too miserable with the humidity that we're dealing with. Be on the look out though, in the evening some shower activity looks possible. But then as we near midnight and into early Monday morning some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
The timing as of right now is looking to be 11PM tomorrow until 5AM Monday. The biggest threats being: strong winds, flooding, and maybe some hail, and a slight tornado threat.
START OF NEW WEEK:
CLOUDIER AND MILD
The severe threat tomorrow and into Monday is due to a cold front pushing through the region, and this will certainly work miracles for our humidity and temperatures. We'll start mild but into Tuesday things are unseasonably cool with highs in the 70s and low humidity expected. You'll want to make sure you have outdoor plans.
MID WEEK:
SUNNIER AND COMFORTABLE
After the comfortable conditions settle in, we'll be coasting through the remainder of the week with quiet and comfortable conditions.