Severe Thunderstorm Watch this evening

The National Weather Service has placed the northwestern half of the Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 o’clock this evening. The latest model data indicates that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms are expected to push across portions of the Tri-State late this evening before weakening as it pushes Southeastward. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained our threat for Severe Weather, placing the entire region under a "2" out of "5" on tonight‘s Threat Index. While the greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will occur between 7PM and 12AM tonight, we may continue to see strong storms as we head into the predawn hours Tuesday. The primary threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail.
Model data continues to indicate isolated showers and storms may continue to affect portions of the Lower Ohio Valley early tomorrow morning, but our best chances for additional shower and thunderstorm activity will push through the Tri-State early tomorrow afternoon. The latest projections indicate that a cluster of storms will roll through portions in the Tri-State between 12PM and 4PM on Tuesday. It is possible that Tuesday’s storms will again produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail.